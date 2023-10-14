Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) vs. Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Critical Analysis

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Territorial Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 16.05% 4.38% 0.51% Logansport Financial 22.49% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $53.86 million 1.37 $16.16 million $1.26 6.60 Logansport Financial $10.74 million 1.81 $3.16 million $3.51 9.06

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; consumer loans; and multi-family mortgage, commercial business, construction, commercial real estate, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company is involved in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, which comprise annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

