Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,396,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $439.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

