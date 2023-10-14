MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $238.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

