Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $426.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

