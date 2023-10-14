Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAXN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 51job restated an upgrade rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

