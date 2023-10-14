McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.84. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $463.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

