Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

