Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $314.69 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

