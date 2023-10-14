Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

