Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 142,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,976,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 263.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

