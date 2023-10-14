MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $76.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

