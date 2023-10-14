MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

