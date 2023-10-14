MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $390.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $318.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.78. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

