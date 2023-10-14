Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion and a PE ratio of -216.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

