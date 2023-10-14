MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $54.88

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.88, but opened at $53.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 39,874 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 67,814 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

