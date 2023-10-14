Morgan Stanley Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $28.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of CAKE opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $88,468,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

