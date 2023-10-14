Morgan Stanley Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $1,974,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 56.4% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

