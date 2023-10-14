Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $260.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

