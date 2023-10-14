Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $912.00 to $915.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $898.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $839.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

