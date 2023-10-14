Morgan Stanley Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $110.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

