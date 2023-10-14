Morgan Stanley Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $102.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

