Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 130 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Visa were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

