Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

