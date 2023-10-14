National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 29,620 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

