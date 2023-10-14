National Bank of Canada FI Buys 14,409 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

