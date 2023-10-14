National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,552 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SYF opened at $28.87 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

