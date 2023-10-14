National Bank of Canada FI Sells 67,282 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,282 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DraftKings by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 51,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 733,428 shares of company stock valued at $22,783,280. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.