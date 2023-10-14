National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

