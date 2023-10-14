Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
