NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.96 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

