NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Gap Down to $15.30

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $14.94. NETSTREIT shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 51,493 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $999.83 million, a PE ratio of 149.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 820.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About NETSTREIT



NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

