Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Trimmed by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

NEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.