NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NHWK stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.54. NightHawk Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 687.09% and a negative return on equity of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

