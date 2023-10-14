Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

