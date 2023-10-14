Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $6.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2,165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.6% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

