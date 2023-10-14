Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NDCVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

