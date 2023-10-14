Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $97.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

