Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $6.37 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 200.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

