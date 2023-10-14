Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) vs. Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nutrien and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 2 7 9 0 2.39 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nutrien presently has a consensus price target of $79.79, suggesting a potential upside of 32.04%. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 123.06%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Nutrien.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

62.8% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nutrien has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 11.05% 16.41% 7.69% Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutrien and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $37.88 billion 0.79 $7.66 billion $7.12 8.49 Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.45 million 1.60 $18.78 million $0.26 40.81

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Nutrien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nutrien beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

