Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OLMA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $522.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24.

Insider Activity

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.