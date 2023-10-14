ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

