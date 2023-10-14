Oppenheimer Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $152.75 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

