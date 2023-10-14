Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Opsens Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.09.
About Opsens
Further Reading
