Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Opsens Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

