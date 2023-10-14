Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 253 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $264.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $252.12 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

