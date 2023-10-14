Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $4,144,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

