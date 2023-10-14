Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 212.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

