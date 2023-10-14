Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $167.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $168.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.58 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

