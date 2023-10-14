Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.22 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

