Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.24 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 5.5 %

Allstate stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.