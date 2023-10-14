Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $188.98 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average is $174.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

